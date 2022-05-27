Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stake Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,923 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,999. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WLK stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

