Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.41. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,753 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

