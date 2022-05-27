William Allan LLC Buys Shares of 200 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $4,067,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.43. 27,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,292. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.