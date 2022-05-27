William Allan LLC Buys Shares of 46,236 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.8% of William Allan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 32.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 312.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 254,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

