William Allan LLC Invests $2.45 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.7% of William Allan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,966,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,131,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,136 shares of company stock worth $38,493,409 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 290,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,301,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $279.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

