William Allan LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

William Allan LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of William Allan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

GOOGL stock traded up $84.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,240.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,495.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,687.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

