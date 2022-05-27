William Allan LLC Takes $790,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

