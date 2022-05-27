William Allan LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 169,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.