Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 118 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

