Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,788 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $4,964,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $159.59. 31,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,594. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

