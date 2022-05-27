Wills Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.8% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $486,879,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.24. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $403.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.