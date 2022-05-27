Wills Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 266,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,946,610. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

