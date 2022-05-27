Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,959 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,888 shares of company stock worth $81,173,177. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.54. The company had a trading volume of 269,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,311. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $177.93. The company has a market cap of $348.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

