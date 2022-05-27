Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.48 Million

Brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) to report $85.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the lowest is $80.56 million. Wingstop reported sales of $74.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $352.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $364.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $417.09 million, with estimates ranging from $393.30 million to $455.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,523. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

