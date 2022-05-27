WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.14. 88,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 393,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management boosted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.