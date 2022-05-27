Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.12.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.13. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

