Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($36.49) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.49) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($61.66) to GBX 2,800 ($35.23) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($44.04) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,667.31 ($46.15).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,034 ($38.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,959.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,691.57. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,250 ($28.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($68.93).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

