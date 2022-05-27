Woonkly Power (WOOP) One Day Volume Tops $9.60 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. Woonkly Power has a total market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.86 or 0.03794041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00513154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031920 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Woonkly Power Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Buying and Selling Woonkly Power

