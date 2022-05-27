World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $63.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $70,536,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,472,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,256,000 after purchasing an additional 555,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 484,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,928,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,391. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

