XMON (XMON) Market Cap Tops $10.47 Million

XMON (XMON) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. XMON has a total market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $294,544.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMON has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $7,003.28 or 0.24474046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.56 or 0.03804135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00514652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008933 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.