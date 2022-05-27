XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XPO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

