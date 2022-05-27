Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.42

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.42 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 445222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YGR. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Lee Morton bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 294,600 shares in the company, valued at C$895,584.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.