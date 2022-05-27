YENTEN Achieves Market Cap of $54,295.19 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $54,295.19 and $14.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,768.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.90 or 0.06068784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00217231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00613537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.14 or 0.00636599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00079493 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004588 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

