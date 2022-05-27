YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,505 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in YETI by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $60,545,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 365,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in YETI by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after acquiring an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 98,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

YETI Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.