Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.59). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,650%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 234,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,831. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $553.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 668,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,679,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

