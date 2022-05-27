Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.41 Million

Analysts expect Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) to post $484.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $496.12 million. Service Properties Trust reported sales of $375.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Properties Trust.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

SVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. 1,338,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,808. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.12. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

