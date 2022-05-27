Zacks: Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.09. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

CLPR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 82,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,960. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $137.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.93. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -88.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.