Zacks: Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,310. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.16.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,619,001.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $704,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

