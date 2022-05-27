Zacks: Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 620,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 292,977 shares during the period.

OLLI stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $48.20. 50,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,381. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.