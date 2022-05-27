Zacks: Analysts Expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Paramount Global reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paramount Global.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of PARA stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,652,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

