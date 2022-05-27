Zacks: Analysts Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. PayPal reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $4.91 on Friday, reaching $85.33. 900,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,908,631. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

