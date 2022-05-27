Zacks: Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to post $6.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $11.13 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $5.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $35.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $171.39 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $318.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,239. The stock has a market cap of $296.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.43. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,913.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 326,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after buying an additional 1,096,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

