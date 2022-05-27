Zacks: Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Earnings of $5.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.10 and the highest is $5.44. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $4.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $22.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $24.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.34 to $25.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.20. The company had a trading volume of 98,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.54. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

