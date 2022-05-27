Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.26 Million

Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) to post $123.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.66 million to $126.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $82.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $457.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.37 million to $464.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $570.56 million, with estimates ranging from $554.82 million to $597.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225,281 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after buying an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 301,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,216. The company has a market cap of $540.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

