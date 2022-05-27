Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $347.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

