Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) will announce $2.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 million to $3.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27,600%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 million to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.49 million, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $28.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 902,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.37. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 598,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,084.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 135,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,150,400 shares of company stock worth $4,311,200. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

