Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $249.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 90.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,586 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

