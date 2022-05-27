Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company’s first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. “

NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. BioSig Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,535.04% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

