Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $13.72.

CGC opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

