Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of CLS opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

