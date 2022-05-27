Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Get ALLETE alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

ALLETE stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 74.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ALLETE by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ALLETE by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ALLETE by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 286.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALLETE (ALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.