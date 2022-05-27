Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CL King cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

AOUT stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.34. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary E. Gallagher bought 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $49,962.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 486,908 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 93,460 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

