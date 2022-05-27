Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOGL. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 249,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 147,164 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 154.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 166,387 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.