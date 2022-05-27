Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEINY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Heineken from €104.50 ($111.17) to €105.60 ($112.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Heineken from €64.00 ($68.09) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($127.66) to €121.00 ($128.72) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($127.66) to €125.00 ($132.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

