Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) to Buy

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

OTMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTMO stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Otonomo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

