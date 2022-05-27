Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Zano (ZANO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $77,530.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,864.27 or 0.99824219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00194863 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00095947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00122810 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00197497 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00032764 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,211,096 coins and its circulating supply is 11,181,596 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

