Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $71.98 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

