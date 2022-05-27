Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $172,840.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $150,490.12.

On Friday, May 6th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00.

NASDAQ Z opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

