Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

