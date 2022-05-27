Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.91.
NASDAQ:ZG opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.
In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
