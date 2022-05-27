Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,070,871 shares.The stock last traded at $40.17 and had previously closed at $38.35.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.
The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72.
In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
