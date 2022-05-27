Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,070,871 shares.The stock last traded at $40.17 and had previously closed at $38.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.